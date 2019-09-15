Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.75. Mount Gibson Iron shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 7,947,297 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $864.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%. Mount Gibson Iron’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, insider Hui Lee purchased 1,060,000 shares of Mount Gibson Iron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.71 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$753,660.00 ($534,510.64).

Mount Gibson Iron Company Profile (ASX:MGX)

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, crushing, transportation, and sale of hematite iron ore deposits in Australia. The company primarily operates the Koolan Island mine located in the Kimberley coast of Western Australia; and the Extension Hill/Iron Hill mine located in the Mount Gibson range in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

