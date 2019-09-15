Morgan Stanley Reiterates $63.00 Price Target for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) has been given a $63.00 price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VOYA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,965. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.19 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,322,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,634,000 after buying an additional 1,151,587 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 4,011.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,466 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,558,000 after purchasing an additional 244,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Voya Financial by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,090,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,902,000 after purchasing an additional 409,431 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,994,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,634,000 after purchasing an additional 124,249 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.