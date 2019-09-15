Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 967.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,763 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,278,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 265,811 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,406,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,205,000 after purchasing an additional 230,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,991,000 after purchasing an additional 620,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,962,000 after purchasing an additional 410,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,044,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,247,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,231,097.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $9,516,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.28. The company had a trading volume of 645,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $222.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

