Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRCC. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of MRCC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 140,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,824. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $214.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 36,173 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

