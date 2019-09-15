Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.35

Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and traded as high as $64.50. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT shares last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 4,881 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.15%.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

