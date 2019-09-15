Mizuho Analysts Give Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) a $63.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $63.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AERI. Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of AERI traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.52% and a negative net margin of 478.81%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 100,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $2,373,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Rubino purchased 5,040 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $100,447.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,446 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,158.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 562,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,866. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,088,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

