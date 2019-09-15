Mindexcoin (MIC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.92 Million

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $320,725.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Token Store and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mindexcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.01151122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00088391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020438 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mindexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mindexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.