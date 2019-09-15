Micromines Tops One Day Volume of $18.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Micromines has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $16,740.00 and $18.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Micromines token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Mercatox, Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00200874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.01174067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00088473 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015720 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bilaxy, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

