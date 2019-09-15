Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Microchip Technology worth $24,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 28,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $95.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.366 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cfra set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

