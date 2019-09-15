Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) is Doheny Asset Management CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 3.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. B. Riley set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.88.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.366 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.01%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.