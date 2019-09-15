MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $17.81 million and approximately $5,532.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 187,672,037,500 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.