Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIK. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.73.

In other Michaels Companies news, Director Beryl Raff acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,517.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Michaels Companies by 56.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 126.1% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 17.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,830,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Michaels Companies (MIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.