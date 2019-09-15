Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBWM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.52. 32,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $545.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 46,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

