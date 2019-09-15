MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.59

MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEGGY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

MEGGITT PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

