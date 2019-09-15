Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Down 5.6% in August

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 212,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Mahmud Ul Haq sold 179,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,902,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,510,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $37,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at $578,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,000 shares of company stock worth $941,440. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medical Transcription Billing stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Medical Transcription Billing worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. 26,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. Medical Transcription Billing has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

