Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) Trading Up 14.5%

Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA)’s share price was up 14.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $30.08, approximately 3,053,535 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 1,042,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46.

Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.32 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $34,470,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

