Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Down 6.3% in August

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,549,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 2,720,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 475,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 214,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. 930,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Mdu Resources Group has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

