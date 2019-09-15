Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $209.81. 3,681,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,396. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.11.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.55.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

