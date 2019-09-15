MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) will announce earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. MCCORMICK & CO /SH posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.89.

In other news, VP Nneka Louise Rimmer sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $318,821.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,209 shares in the company, valued at $956,310.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,604,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,181 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,111,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,766. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $171.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day moving average of $154.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

