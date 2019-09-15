Matchpool (GUP) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Matchpool has a market cap of $171,790.00 and $357.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00201633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.01191704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00088890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015714 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit, Gatecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

