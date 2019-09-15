Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 862,800 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 916,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MMI stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $37.37. 105,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,678. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.33 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,792 shares in the company, valued at $9,321,232.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $592,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $479,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 18.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 894.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 93,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

