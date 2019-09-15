ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6,902.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Shares of MAN stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.87. 527,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,168. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $97.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.60.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $149,502.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $701,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

