Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Steve Filipov acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 143,414 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 726,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 121,293 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 613,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 108,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 51,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.97 million for the quarter. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNTX. ValuEngine raised Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

