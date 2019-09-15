Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.68

Shares of Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.68 and traded as low as $51.05. Magellan Financial Group shares last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 640,597 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of A$45.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.114 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Magellan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

In other Magellan Financial Group news, insider Hamish Douglass acquired 420,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$60.72 ($43.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,529,724.00 ($18,106,187.23).

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile (ASX:MFG)

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

