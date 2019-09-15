Lynas (ASX:LYC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26

Lynas Co. Ltd (ASX:LYC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $2.55. Lynas shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 2,857,547 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.26.

In related news, insider Amanda Lacaze 860,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd.

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

