LoyalCoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $50.98. Over the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. LoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $248,984.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LoyalCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00199636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.01160957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00088182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin launched on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io . LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $24.68, $5.60, $7.50, $32.15, $20.33, $10.39, $50.98, $51.55, $24.43, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.