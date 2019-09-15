Loopring Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.81 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, Upbit and Tokenomy. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $32.40 million and $3.81 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00201634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.51 or 0.01157267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00087823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 901,513,124 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, YoBit, Ethfinex, Bithumb, OKEx, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, Tokenomy, AirSwap, Upbit, CoinExchange, IDAX, Bitbns, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

