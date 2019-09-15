LoMoCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (LMC)

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, LoMoCoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One LoMoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Bittrex. LoMoCoin has a total market cap of $344,488.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LoMoCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00031264 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002013 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00141115 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,322.58 or 0.99849392 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000677 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003579 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000623 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LoMoCoin Profile

LMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 362,474,299 coins and its circulating supply is 277,474,299 coins. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . LoMoCoin’s official website is www.lomostar.com . The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LoMoCoin

LoMoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoMoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoMoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoMoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LoMoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoMoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.