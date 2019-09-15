Loki Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and $51,265.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loki has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,336.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.96 or 0.01828633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.61 or 0.02936936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00678012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00727698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00060552 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00451818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008925 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 42,739,295 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

