LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LOGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on LogMeIn and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.84. The company had a trading volume of 383,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,564. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89. LogMeIn has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $498,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 11.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the second quarter worth $2,176,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 270.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 3.6% in the second quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 319,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the second quarter worth $5,448,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.