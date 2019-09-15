Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0270

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a total market cap of $466,598.00 and $84,643.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00620083 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020963 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004117 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000426 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000286 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000619 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,305,391 coins and its circulating supply is 17,305,379 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

