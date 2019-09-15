Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Short Interest Update

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,500 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 1,538,100 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.3 days.

LNN traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 125,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,734. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.19.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Lindsay had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $121.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 278.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 960,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,987,000 after purchasing an additional 707,014 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Lindsay by 19.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 875,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,965,000 after purchasing an additional 141,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lindsay by 11.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

