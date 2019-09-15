LINA (LINA) Price Hits $0.0924 on Top Exchanges

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, LINA has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $24.68 million and approximately $845,327.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can now be purchased for about $0.0924 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,095,682 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.review . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

