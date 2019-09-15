Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
LMNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Securities began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Limoneira from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.
NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. 50,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,460. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Limoneira
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.
