Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and Atento (NASDAQ:ATTO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Atento, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atento 0 1 3 0 2.75

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C currently has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.64%. Atento has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 111.11%. Given Atento’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Atento’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C $5.77 billion 1.50 $411.69 million $2.01 20.98 Atento $1.82 billion 0.12 $18.54 million $0.77 3.90

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has higher revenue and earnings than Atento. Atento is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Atento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C N/A N/A N/A Atento -2.03% 9.19% 2.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Atento shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atento has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C beats Atento on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Atento

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Findel, Luxembourg.

