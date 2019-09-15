LEOcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,841.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $7,841.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,327.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.01826285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.66 or 0.02958436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00682585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.10 or 0.00726855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00061183 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00453112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008933 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 129,367,839 coins and its circulating supply is 121,010,421 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, C-CEX, TOPBTC, Livecoin and LEOxChange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

