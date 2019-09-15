LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.90 ($139.42) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.81 ($133.50).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €99.94 ($116.21) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.99. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

