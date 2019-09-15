Lamden (TAU) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DEx.top, IDEX and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $7,014.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039410 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

