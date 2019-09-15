Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given a $28.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Kroger from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.06.

NYSE KR traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.23. 10,364,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,229,424. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 15,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $330,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $281,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,340.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,450. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,008,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,733,000 after buying an additional 874,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,715,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,585 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,935,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 22.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,846,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,723 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

