Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.06.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,364,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. Kroger has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $330,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $107,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,243.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,450. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,077,000 after buying an additional 2,477,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after buying an additional 2,173,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kroger by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,514,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,064,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,451,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,258 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

