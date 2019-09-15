KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.89% of KLX Energy Services worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 433,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,441,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 175,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,892,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLXE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered KLX Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of KLXE stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $10.77. 234,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $263.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.23. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.05 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. KLX Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amin J. Khoury acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $908,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 210,821 shares of company stock worth $2,499,517. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

