KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,357,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 21.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,418,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,467 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $52,674,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $39,330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 116.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,541,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $18.27. 10,139,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,225,162. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.