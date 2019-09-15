Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,010 ($52.40).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JMAT shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 3,750 ($49.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) price objective on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,225 ($42.14) per share, with a total value of £387 ($505.68). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $110,448.

JMAT traded up GBX 66 ($0.86) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,235 ($42.27). 484,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,012. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,692 ($48.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,983.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,160.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

