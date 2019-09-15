Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $66.00 Price Target

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been given a $66.00 price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

ORCL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.75. 14,399,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,008,084. Oracle has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $44,328,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,246,488.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,501,425 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 577.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

