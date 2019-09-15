IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 931,514 shares.The stock last traded at $0.33 and had previously closed at $0.33.

IZEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

