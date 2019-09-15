ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) PT Set at $11.00 by B. Riley

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) has been assigned a $11.00 price target by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 165.70% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for ITUS’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of ITUS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 44,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. ITUS has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

