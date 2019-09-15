iTicoin Price Tops $1.73 on Major Exchanges (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, iTicoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One iTicoin coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00016747 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. iTicoin has a market capitalization of $55,416.00 and $240.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iTicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.01165007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00088042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iTicoin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.