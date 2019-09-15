iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.52. 154,536 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.64.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

