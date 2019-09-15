iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Holdings Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,472 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 83,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 250,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 44,196 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 212,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IAGG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.16. 144,233 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1101 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

