Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Shares Gap Down to $34.14

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.84, but opened at $34.14. Iron Mountain shares last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 3,607,908 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

